Haitian Ambassador To Colombia Dismisses Prime Minister's Link To Murder Of Moise

Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:40 AM

Haitian Ambassador to Colombia Dismisses Prime Minister's Link to Murder of Moise

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Haitian Ambassador to Colombia Jean Mary Exil has dismissed media reports about Prime Minister Claude Joseph's involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Some Colombian media reported that Joseph took part in the conspiracy against Moise, which resulted in the latter's murder.

"Yesterday, the intelligence service and Haitian police in cooperation with all investigative bodies published a note, in which they said that the probe found no link between Prime Minister Claude Joseph and the suspects," Exil said at a press conference on late Thursday.

He described the media reports with the accusations against the prime minister as fake ones, adding that the outlets must correct the relevant articles.

Moise was shot dead at his residence last week. His wife, Martine Moise, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. The police said that they had identified 28 suspects, with at least 23 of them detained.

Joseph is currently temporarily heading the country in accordance with the country's constitution.

