Haitian Ambassador to US Believes Killers of President Moise Had Local Accomplices

Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told the CNN broadcaster that assassins of President Jovenel Moise received help from locals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told the CNN broadcaster that assassins of President Jovenel Moise received help from locals.

"I just don't want to speculate but I believe, to what we have as a preliminary information, they are foreigners, certainly helped by some local accomplices.

But I do believe to what we had, they may have been still in Haiti," Edmond said late on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old leader was fatally shot by a group of unidentified armed men during an attack on his private residence in the Petion-Ville suburb of Port-au-Prince early on Wednesday. His wife, Martine Moise, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Late on Wednesday, the national police said that four suspects had been killed and two others were detained during a manhunt following the attack.