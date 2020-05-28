Haitian Authorities Enhance Health Control in Prisons Amid COVID-19 - Reports

The Haitian authorities have tightened controls in prisons across the country to limit health risks after symptoms typical of COVID-19 were detected in a number of detainees, media reported on Thursday

According to Haiti's Alter Presse news portal, a prison in the southern city of Jacmel has banned all visits since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite the measure, out of the 509 inmates at the prison, 133 have reportedly experienced symptoms typical of the coronavirus disease, including a fever and headache.

Haiti has so far confirmed 1,320 COVID-19 cases and 34 related fatalities.

Last week, Haitian President Jovenel Moise extended for an additional two months the state of emergency declared in the country in late March and stressed that all people were obligated to wear protective masks in public places to contain the spread of the virus.