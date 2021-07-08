UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haitian Envoy Says Country's First Lady On Her Way To Miami, Does Not Doubt US Security

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Haitian Envoy Says Country's First Lady on Her Way to Miami, Does Not Doubt US Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik on Wednesday that the country's First Lady Martine Moise is on her way to Miami, Florida for urgent treatment, after her husband President Jovenel Moise was assassinated.

"The First Lady is already on an airway to Miami," Edmond said. "We sent a plane to pick her up, and then we believe she will be taken care of at the hospital here in Miami... There is no doubt that the US authorities will... make sure that she is being protected."

The ambassador pointed out that the First Lady is being flown by a private chartered airplane.

Related Topics

Miami Florida United States

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

2 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

2 hours ago

China deploys over 100 5G base stations for Beijin ..

40 minutes ago

Dominican Military Helicopter Crashes Near Haitian ..

40 minutes ago

Calexit Activist Running for California Governor V ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.