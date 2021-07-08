WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik on Wednesday that the country's First Lady Martine Moise is on her way to Miami, Florida for urgent treatment, after her husband President Jovenel Moise was assassinated.

"The First Lady is already on an airway to Miami," Edmond said. "We sent a plane to pick her up, and then we believe she will be taken care of at the hospital here in Miami... There is no doubt that the US authorities will... make sure that she is being protected."

The ambassador pointed out that the First Lady is being flown by a private chartered airplane.