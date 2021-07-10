Haitian Envoy to US Calls For Magnitsky Sanctions Against Those Involved in Assassination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond revealed in a Twitter statement on Friday that he has asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to introduce Magnitsky sanctions against those involved in the assassination of the President Jovenel Moise.

"On behalf of the Haitian Government PM @claudejoseph03, I have requested the assistance of the United States Government with our ongoing investigation to bring those responsible for the heinous murder of @moisejovenel to justice," Edmond wrote. "We further requested for the US to impose sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act on all perpetrators who are directly responsible or aided and abetted in the assassination."