UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haitian Envoy To US Calls For Magnitsky Sanctions Against Those Involved In Assassination

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Haitian Envoy to US Calls For Magnitsky Sanctions Against Those Involved in Assassination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond revealed in a Twitter statement on Friday that he has asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to introduce Magnitsky sanctions against those involved in the assassination of the President Jovenel Moise.

"On behalf of the Haitian Government PM @claudejoseph03, I have requested the assistance of the United States Government with our ongoing investigation to bring those responsible for the heinous murder of @moisejovenel to justice," Edmond wrote. "We further requested for the US to impose sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act on all perpetrators who are directly responsible or aided and abetted in the assassination."

Related Topics

Murder Twitter United States All Government

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

42 minutes ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

7 minutes ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

7 minutes ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

7 minutes ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

7 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.