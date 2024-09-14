Open Menu

Haitian Immigrants In US Live In Fear Amid Bomb Threats, Conspiracy Theories

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Springfield, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Bomb threats are being called into schools and businesses are closing at sundown in Springfield, Ohio, after the small US town became the center of conspiracy theories targeting its Haitian immigrant community -- leaving some in fear for their lives.

The mostly white city in the American Midwest has seen a boom in population in recent years, fueled mostly by Haitians attracted by its economic revival, and new businesses happy to attract laborers.

But after fleeing gang violence in Haiti, many newcomers are now worried they could be victims of hate crimes here as Republicans stir tensions over the influx of Black foreigners during a heated political campaign season.

"Some of them want to leave (town), some have already left," said Romane Pierre, manager of the Rose Goute Haitian restaurant. He closed early, around 8:00 pm, on Thursday, worried about his staff having to walk home late at night.

What started as municipal growing pains in a rapidly growing city have morphed into allegations of an "invasion" by "illegal" newcomers, baselessly accused of stealing and eating people's pets and causing a crime wave.

Since Republican White House candidate Donald Trump declared "they're eating dogs" at Tuesday's presidential debate, tensions have only increased.

A bomb threat Thursday closed city hall and a local public school attended by many Haitian children.

Schools were evacuated for a second day Friday, and the FBI investigated threatening calls telling a Haitian community center to "fucking leave," the center's executive director told AFP.

"It's a sad reality, putting people in panic," said Viles Dorsainvil, executive director of the Haitian Community Help and Support Center.

"We are trying to help them to understand what has happened is just because of a political agenda."

