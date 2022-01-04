A Haitian court temporarily freed four police officers suspected of involvement in the assassination of the country's former President Jovenel Moise, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) A Haitian court temporarily freed four police officers suspected of involvement in the assassination of the country's former President Jovenel Moise, media reported.

According to the Haiti24 outlet, the four suspects - Jacques Sincere, Ciceron Cedernier, Eddy Amazan et Willer Cange - were freed on Monday at the order of Garry Aurelien, the judge investigating the case.

The reason behind the decision remains unknown.

The four were detained along with 18 Colombians, five Americans among more than 40 suspects in the case of the murder of Moise, who was shot dead at his residence on July 7, 2021.