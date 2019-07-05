Haitian Migrants Swell Asylum Exodus at US Border - Immigration Enforcement

Haitian nationals are joining the wave of migrants from Central America crossing the southwestern US border in increasing numbers with more than 1,000 asylum seekers from the Caribbean nation arriving in one sector in less than a month, the US Border Patrol said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Haitian nationals are joining the wave of migrants from Central America crossing the southwestern US border in increasing numbers with more than 1,000 asylum seekers from the Caribbean nation arriving in one sector in less than a month, the US Border Patrol said in a press release on Friday.

"Since June 10, agents in Del Rio Sector have arrested over 1,000 Haitian nationals including a group of over 100 on June 22 and a group of over 200 on June 24," the release said.

Prior to June 10, Del Rio sector agents arrested just 17 Haitian nationals in the previous eight months, the release added.

Del Rio, which covers the central border between the state of Texas and Mexico, is one of nine Border Patrol sectors spread across four US states.

On July 1, US President Donald Trump signed legislation for $4.6 billion in humanitarian assistance on the southwestern border as Federal agencies struggle to cope with the influx of migrants.