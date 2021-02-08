UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haitian Opposition Names Judge As Transitional President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:19 PM

Haitian opposition names judge as transitional president

Haitian opposition parties named a top judge as interim leader overnight Sunday, the latest attempt to oust President Jovenel Moise, whose term they say has expired

PortauPrince (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Haitian opposition parties named a top judge as interim leader overnight Sunday, the latest attempt to oust President Jovenel Moise, whose term they say has expired.

In a video statement sent to AFP, Judge Joseph Mecene Jean-Louis, 72, said he "accepted the choice of the opposition and civil society, to serve (his) country as interim president for the transition." Moise has been governing without any checks on his power for the past year and says he remains president until February 7, 2022 -- an interpretation of the constitution rejected by the opposition, which has led to protests asserting his term has ended.

The political crisis intensified on Sunday, when authorities said they had foiled an attempt to murder Moise and overthrow the government.

But the opposition said Moise could not claim to have suffered a coup attempt because his presidential term had expired.

"We are waiting for Jovenel Moise to leave the National Palace (the president's official residence) so that we can get on with installing Mr Mecene Jean-Louis," opposition figure Andre Michel told AFP.

Former senator Youri Latortue said overnight Sunday that the transition period was expected to last around 24 months.

"There's a two-year roadmap laid out, with the establishing of a national conference, the setting out of a new constitution and the holding of elections," he said.

The dispute over when the president's term ends stems from Moise's original election: he was voted into office in a poll subsequently canceled after allegations of fraud, and then elected again a year later, in 2016.

After that poll was also disputed, demonstrations demanding his resignation intensified in the summer of 2018.

Voting to elect deputies, senators, mayors and local officials should have been held in 2018, but the elections have been delayed, triggering the vacuum in which Moise says he is entitled to stay for another year.

Related Topics

Election Murder Civil Society February Sunday 2016 2018 From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Plastic import increases 18.08% to $1,119 mln in 1 ..

15 seconds ago

Sale and purchase of votes can't serve democracy: ..

17 seconds ago

PM directs to reduce burden of indirect taxes on p ..

14 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Spanish counterpart discuss ..

20 minutes ago

Three kite sellers arrested in sialkot

19 seconds ago

Russia, Turkey in Talks on Joint Production of Spu ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.