Haitian Police Eliminated 7 Suspects Of Involvement In President's Assassination

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) AU-PRINCE, July 8 (Sputnik) - The number of eliminated mercenaries suspected of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moise increased to seven, said National Police Chief Leon Charles.

The elimination of four suspects was previously reported.

"Seven suspects of involvement in the assassination of the president were killed during police operations supported by the population," the head of police said at a press conference.

He confirmed that three of those killed were foreigners.

