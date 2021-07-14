MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Haitian National Police says they are looking for former lawmaker John Joel Joseph who is suspected of being involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

According to the police's Facebook page, law enforcement officers are also looking for lawyer Joseph Felix Badio and businessman Rodolphe Jaar.

All three are suspected of murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

The police note that the fugitives are armed and dangerous.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead at his residence last week. His wife, Martine Moïse, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. The police said that they identified 28 suspects and detained 17 of them.