Haitian Police Working To Ensure Security Of Embassies, Organizations - Envoy To Sputnik

Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

Haitian Police Working to Ensure Security of Embassies, Organizations - Envoy to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haiti's National Police will continue to safeguard all the diplomatic missions and all international organizations in the country to ensure they can keep on working in the country following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik.

"Of course, the National Police would continue to secure all embassies, all international organizations and make sure that they can continue to work in the country. That's our responsibility. And I believe we are going to to do our best to carry on with this mission," Edmond said.

