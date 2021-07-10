(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) AU-PRINCE, July 10 (Sputnik) - Former Haitian lawmaker and presidential candidate Steven Benoit has expressed doubts about the alleged involvement of Colombian soldiers in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, suggesting that the security of the his private residence could have been weakened.

"The residence of President Jovenel Moise is usually protected by the National Palace security unit. If the Colombians really were involved, how come they did not wounded a single policeman?" Benoit told Colombian radio station W.

According to Haiti's police, a group of 26 Colombians and two Americans shot President Moise in his home on Wednesday. The National Police announced on Friday that 17 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent suspected of participating in the assassination had been detained. Meanwhile, Colombia's police chief has confirmed that six suspects, among whom two were eliminated, are Colombian soldiers, while the others are not "are not active members of the national army."