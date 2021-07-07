Haitian President Assassinated at Private Residence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen, the interim prime minister said on Wednesday.

"At about 1 a.m. on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday...

a group of unknown individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish, attacked the president's private residence and lethally wounded the head of state," Claude Joseph said in a statement.

Moise's wife received a gunshot wound and is getting medical assistance, he added.

The prime minister condemned this "disgusting, inhumane and barbaric" attack and called for calm. The security situation is under control of the national police and the armed forces, he said.