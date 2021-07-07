Haitian President Assassinated by Detachment of Foreigners - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) According to preliminary information, the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was carried out by an "armed detachment" consisting of foreigners, the office of the country's Prime Minister Claude Joseph said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, taking into account this information, in order to ensure the capture of the criminals, a "state of siege" was introduced in the country for a period of 15 days.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was fatally wounded in an attack on his residence on Wednesday night.