UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haitian President Assassinated By Detachment Of Foreigners - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Haitian President Assassinated by Detachment of Foreigners - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) According to preliminary information, the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was carried out by an "armed detachment" consisting of foreigners, the office of the country's Prime Minister Claude Joseph said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, taking into account this information, in order to ensure the capture of the criminals, a "state of siege" was introduced in the country for a period of 15 days.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was fatally wounded in an attack on his residence on Wednesday night.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Criminals

Recent Stories

Georgia Expects to Become Full EU Member Despite C ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Find Compromise With US on Humanit ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Arranging UN Syria Envoy's Trip to Moscow - ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Pashinyan on Election Results, ..

7 minutes ago

Ambassador Antonov Confirms US, Russia to Conduct ..

7 minutes ago

US, Russia Have to Normalize Functioning of Diplom ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.