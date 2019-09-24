UrduPoint.com
Haitian President Cancels Trip To US To Attend UN General Assembly, Sends Foreign Minister

Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

Haitian President Jovenel Moise has announced his decision not to attend the 74th UN General Assembly in New York, citing the political situation in the country as cause and appointing Foreign Minister Bocchit Edmond to lead the Haitian delegation at the session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Haitian President Jovenel Moise has announced his decision not to attend the 74th UN General Assembly in New York, citing the political situation in the country as cause and appointing Foreign Minister Bocchit Edmond to lead the Haitian delegation at the session.

Moise planned to address the UN General Assembly session on September 27 and was supposed to leave Haiti on Sunday. However, anti-government demonstrations over fuel shortages have disrupted his plans to attend the session in New York.

"President Jovenel Moise has instructed Foreign Minister Bocchit Edmond to lead the Haitian delegation at the 74th UN General Assembly session," the Haitian presidency posted to Facebook.

Moise has been trying to accelerate the ratification of acting Prime Minister Fritz-William Michel's general policy, a necessary step to install a new government, a move which has been met with wide public resistance.

On Monday, protesters flooded the streets to express discontent with Moise's government, saying that the country needed a new president and not a new prime minister.

