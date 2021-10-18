UrduPoint.com

Haitian Prime Minister Denies Hiring Gangs To Organize Official Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:20 PM

Haitian Prime Minister Denies Hiring Gangs to Organize Official Holiday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry rejects claims that the government paid gang members to organize a ceremony to mark the 215th anniversary of the death of Emperor Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the founder of the independent Haitian state and its first ruler.

"We officially deny the false reports circulating on social media about public funds that the government allegedly handed over to armed gangs on the occasion of laying flowers at the monument (to Dessalines) in Pont Rouge," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The Haiti Libre news portal reported that the prime minister's motorcade tried to reach Pont Rouge on Sunday, the day of the festivities, but was shot at by gang members.

The head of the government then moved the laying of flowers to the National Pantheon Museum, but did not mention the incident in Pont Rouge, according to the news.

The leader of the G9 gang, former policeman Jimmy "Barbeque" Cherizier, confirmed that he did not intend to let the government delegation into Pont Rouge, according to Haiti Libre.

Local media have since published photos and videos of Cherizier dressed in a white suit, laying flowers at the Emperor's monument. At the base of the statue a photograph of the assassinated President Jovenel Moise can be seen.

Henry was previously accused of having a phone conversation with Joseph Felix Badio, a key suspect in Moise's assassination, on the night of his murder of July 7.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Social Media Haiti July Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Oman discuss cooperation, investment in indus ..

UAE, Oman discuss cooperation, investment in industrial sector, advanced technol ..

51 minutes ago
 Dubai completes 98% of paperless strategy’s obj ..

Dubai completes 98% of paperless strategy’s objectives

1 hour ago
 Southern California Oil Leak 'Extremely Disruptive ..

Southern California Oil Leak 'Extremely Disruptive' to Local Businesses - Testim ..

3 minutes ago
 At Least 11 Killed, 12 Injured as Bus Falls Into G ..

At Least 11 Killed, 12 Injured as Bus Falls Into Gorge in Central Ecuador - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt reduced Levy on petroleum products: Farrukh H ..

Govt reduced Levy on petroleum products: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan directs for provision of clean drin ..

CM Balochistan directs for provision of clean drinking water to people in Gwadar ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.