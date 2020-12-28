Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe on Monday welcomed the results of a police operation conducted by the Haitian National Police (PNH) to neutralize the 400 members of the Mawozo armed gang, causing havoc in the Croix-des-Bouquets town in central Haiti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe on Monday welcomed the results of a police operation conducted by the Haitian National Police (PNH) to neutralize the 400 members of the Mawozo armed gang, causing havoc in the Croix-des-Bouquets town in central Haiti.

The raid on the gang's headquarters was carried out on Sunday.

"I salute the large and successful police operation that continues in the stronghold of 400 Mawozo. Armed gangs will have no respite. Formal instructions were given to the PNH to rehabilitate the healthy population in their rights to go about their activities safely," Jouthe tweeted.

According to media reports, the police have apprehended 15 gang members, retrieved four stolen vehicles and partly demolished the gang's base. The group's leader has reportedly not been found.

Haiti is known to have a high rate of gang crime, as the country's insurgent groups actively operate in the political field, raising concerns among the international society, including other countries and human rights groups.

Notably, the gang activities are especially noticeable in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.