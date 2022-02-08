Haitian Prime Minister Refuses to Give In to Opposition Calls for Resignation

UrduPoint.com

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry has refused to resign despite growing calls from protesting opposition to step down, saying the current government has a duty to organize the general elections

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry has refused to resign despite growing calls from protesting opposition to step down, saying the current government has a duty to organize the general elections.

"Today, February 7, everyone who calls himself a Democrat should keep in mind: this time we will hold good elections, without prejudice, without fraud, without violence or gang support," Henry said late on Monday in his address to the nation.

He dismissed calls for his resignation and instead urged the political forces to work together to ensure the legitimacy of the next elections and rule out further crises.

Henry's speech followed a day of protests staged by his opponents, including from a major opposition group called Montana Accord, demanding the formation of a transitional government until the elections are held, and the removal of Henry from his post.

Protesters also demanded justice in the case of the murder of President Jovenel Moise, killed in July 2021 in his residence, and called on Washington to stop backing the incumbent government.

Commenting on Moise's killing, Henry noted that no progress had been made in the ongoing investigation, adding that many countries expressed readiness to assist in the probe of over 40 suspects. The prime minister outlined the necessity of imprisonment for those responsible for insecurity in Haiti and said that a security meeting will be held in Canada on February 16 to discuss assistance options to the Caribbean nation.

