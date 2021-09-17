UrduPoint.com

Haitian Prime Minister Unable to List All Phone Calls He Had After Moise's Murder - Office

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who allegedly spoke with one of the suspects in the murder of President Jovenel Moise, had countless phone calls on the night of the assassination, and does not remember them all, his office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who allegedly spoke with one of the suspects in the murder of President Jovenel Moise, had countless phone calls on the night of the assassination, and does not remember them all, his office said.

Reports about a phone conversation between Henry and Joseph Felix Badio, a key suspect in the Moise'a assassination, were confirmed by local mobile operator Digicel, prompting an international outcry.

The prime minister's office recalled that Henry was appointed to the post of the head of the government shortly before the assassination took place, so many people called him on the night of the murder to make sure he was safe.

"It is therefore difficult today, after all the upheavals that followed, without reference to the telephone records, to specify the Names of all those who called him (Henry) or even the nature of their conversation.

Especially since he could not take all the calls," the office said in a statement published overnight Friday.

Based on the circumstances, the office said, the alleged conversations with individuals charged with the murder cannot be used to incriminate Henry or anyone else.

Earlier this week, Henry dismissed Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude after he accused the prime minister of alleged phone conversation with Badio several hours after Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7. The president's wife was injured during the attack and hospitalized in the United States.

More than 40 people, including 18 Colombians, five US nationals, and four police officers, are in custody for alleged involvement in the presidential assassination.

