Haitian Protesters Demand Justice On Anniversary Of Former President's Assassination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 05:10 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) AU-PRINCE, July 8 (Sputnik) - Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Haitian capital city of Port-au-Prince demanding justice in the case of the murder of the country's former president, Jovenel Moise, and calling on Prime Minister Ariel Henri to answer for the murder, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

"We want justice, we want the real perpetrators of the crime to be brought to justice, and we want Ariel Henri to clarify his involvement," a protester told the correspondent.

Protesters gathered near the Delmas Viaduct, accusing Henri of his alleged involvement in the murder of Moise and of obstructing the investigation. From there, the protesters went to the former residence of the president.

"Justice for our country, justice for the president! Ariel is a thief!" another protester shouted while holding a portrait of the president.

Moise's supporters announced mass protests, memorial events, and church masses across the country. The Haitian authorities, in turn, held a memorial event in the Museum of the Haitian National Pantheon.

During the event, Henri said that the assassination of the president was a manifestation of intolerance and dishonesty.

The prime minister reiterated his readiness to provide support for the justice authorities to relaunch and complete the investigation into the case.

Former first lady Martine Marie Etienne Moise refused to attend the government memorial and instead visited a mausoleum in honor of the former president in the city of Cap-Haitien.

Moise was shot at his residence on July 7, while his wife sustained injuries and subsequently received medical treatment in the United States. Haitian authorities have detained over 40 suspects in Moise's assassination, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens.

In April, Haitian Judge Merlan Belanbre became the fourth to drop the murder case as he had not received the file of the inquiry two months after taking the case. Previously, judges Mathieu Chanlatte and Chavannes Etienne left the case citing personal and security reasons, while judge Garry Orelien was dismissed by the dean of the Court of First Instance of Port-au-Prince after missing the court's deadlines.

