Haitian Special Services Foil Attempt to Overthrow President Moise - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Haitian authorities have thwarted an attempt to stage a coup in the country, with President Jovenel Moise claiming there was an assassination plot, media report.

According to Haiti Libre, Moise said during a Sunday briefing that the country's special services foiled a coup attempt and prevented his assassination.

Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent said as cited by France 24 on Sunday that more than 20 people have been arrested, including a top judge and a police official.

The Haitian opposition has been igniting protests in the country, insisting that Moise's five-year term ended on Sunday. The president maintains that he should be in office until February 2022, because an interim government occupied the first year of his term.