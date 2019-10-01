Haitians File Lawsuit With US Court Against UN Peacekeepers Over Cholera Infection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Haitian citizens filed a lawsuit with the US Supreme Court against the UN Stabilization Mission for infecting local residents with cholera in 2010, the court 's documents showed.

The lawsuit said that the case had been initiated by Marie Laventure and more than 3,000 other citizens of Haiti and the United States who were affected by cholera.

The defendants in this case are the United Nations, the UN Stabilization Mission in Haiti, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon, and a number of other UN officials.

The lawsuit also notes that the Supreme Court will consider the case.

According to the World Health Organization, the cholera epidemic in 2010 affected a total of about 700,000 Haitians, with at least 8,400 killed by the disease. Locals believe that cholera was brought to Haiti by military personnel sent by the UN from Nepal as peacekeepers.

In 2016, the United Nations recognized its involvement in the Haitian epidemic for the first time, despite previously denying responsibility. Before this, a UN Human Rights Council expert, US lawyer Philip Alston, presented a report acknowledging that the epidemic had been caused by UN activities.