WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Late Haitian President Jovenel Moise was tortured before his death at the hands of the alleged mercenaries, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has said.

Moise was fatally shot in an attack on his private residence in the early hours of Wednesday. His wife was injured in the incident and later sent to a Miami hospital for recovery.

"Mercenaries came to the president's house, they tortured him and they killed him," Joseph said in an interview with ABC news, promising justice for what has transpired.

According to Haiti's police, a group of 26 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent are suspected of having carried out the assassination. The National Police said on Friday that 18 Colombian and two American suspects had been detained.