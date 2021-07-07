UrduPoint.com
Haiti's Embassy In Dominican Republic Dismisses Haitian President's Wife's Death

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 08:12 PM

Haiti's Embassy in Dominican Republic Dismisses Haitian President's Wife's Death

Haiti's embassy in the Dominican Republic has dismissed media reports that Martine Moise, the spouse of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, was also killed during the assault at his residence, Dominican newspaper Dia reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Haiti's embassy in the Dominican Republic has dismissed media reports that Martine Moise, the spouse of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, was also killed during the assault at his residence, Dominican newspaper Dia reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this day, the pan-Latin American tv channel Telesur said that she died after being shot.

According to the embassy, the first lady is exhibiting stable signs of life. There is a plane ready in the Port-au-Prince airport that will transport her abroad for medical treatment.

Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported, referring to the diplomats, that Martine Moise could be sent to either the United States or the neighboring Dominican Republic for treatment.

A group of unknown gunmen attacked Moise's private residence earlier on Wednesday and assassinated Haiti's president.

