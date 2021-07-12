MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Haiti's Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph confirmed that the First Lady Martine Moïse is feeling well as she is recuperating from an injury she got during the attack that claimed the life of her husband, late President Jovenel Moïse.

"The First Lady is in good shape. We had a few telephone conversations on Saturday. I was the first person to receive her call after the operation," Joseph said as quoted by Haiti24.

The acting prime minister added that the investigation into the assassination of president Moise is the main concern for his government and thanked the United States for offering help in the probe.

Moïse and his wife were attacked at their private residence on the night of July 6 to 7. The Haitian First Lady suffered a severe stomach injury and was airlifted to a hospital in Miami for treatment.

Haitian police believe that a group of 26 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent are suspected of being complicit in the assassination.