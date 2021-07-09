UrduPoint.com
Haiti's First Lady In Stable Condition After Assassination Attempt - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Haiti's First Lady in Stable Condition After Assassination Attempt - Prime Minister

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) AU-PRINCE, July 8 (Sputnik) - Haitian First Lady Martine Moise is in stable condition in a hospital in the United States receiving treatment for wounds suffered during the attack on her husband, late president Jovenel Moise, acting Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik that the country's first lady was urgently transported on a private chartered airplane to Miami, Florida. According to the local media, Martine Moise suffered gunshot wounds to her arm and thigh, and had a serious injury in her abdomen.

"We can report that the health condition of the first lady is stable, and she is still in a US hospital," Joseph said.

On Wednesday morning, President Moise was assassinated at this home near the capital of Port-au-Prince by unidentified gunmen. Haitian authorities placed the country under a state of siege and later said they had killed four people involved in the assassination and detained several others.

Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been experiencing social, political and constitutional crises, with protesters blaming Moise for targeted killings, widespread corruption and an economic collapse.

