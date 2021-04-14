Haiti's Government Resigns, New Prime Minister Appointed: President
Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:10 PM
Haiti's government has resigned and a new prime minister has been appointed, President Jovenel Moise announced on Wednesday, saying the change was aimed at tackling insecurity in the country
"The resignation of the government, which I accepted, will make it possible to address the glaring problem of insecurity and continue discussions with a view to reaching the consensus necessary for the political and institutional stability of our country. Minister Claude Joseph has been appointed PM," Moise tweeted.