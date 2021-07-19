UrduPoint.com
Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Plans To Step Down In Favor Of Rival - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 07:52 PM

Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Plans to Step Down in Favor of Rival - Reports

Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph told the Washington Post on Monday that he agreed to step down and hand over power to Ariel Henry, his challenger who is supported by the international community

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph told the Washington Post on Monday that he agreed to step down and hand over power to Ariel Henry, his challenger who is supported by the international community.

Joseph nominally led Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise earlier in July. Henry was appointed prime minister by Moise just a few days before he was killed.

More Stories From World

