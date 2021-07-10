MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Another suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been detained and law enforcement officers continue to search for five other individuals, Haiti's National Police said.

"The National Police have just apprehended Mendivelso Jaimes Gersain, a Colombian national, one of the 6 individuals wanted for having taken part in the assassination of the President of the Republic. The hunt continues and the 5 other thugs will be arrested," police said on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, the National Police said that Haitian law enforcement officers had detained 19 people suspected of participating in the assassination, including 17 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent.

Moise and his wife were shot at their private residence early Wednesday morning. No motive for the assassination is currently known.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the US was going to support Haiti's investigation into the assassination of President Moise by providing additional manpower and financial resources.

Paski said US aid to Haiti would not be affected after the Haitian government arrested two Americans, among others, in connection to Moise's assassination.