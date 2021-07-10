UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haiti's National Police Detain Yet Another Individual In Connection With Moise's Murder

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:10 AM

Haiti's National Police Detain Yet Another Individual in Connection With Moise's Murder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Another suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been detained and law enforcement officers continue to search for five other individuals, Haiti's National Police said.

"The National Police have just apprehended Mendivelso Jaimes Gersain, a Colombian national, one of the 6 individuals wanted for having taken part in the assassination of the President of the Republic. The hunt continues and the 5 other thugs will be arrested," police said on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, the National Police said that Haitian law enforcement officers had detained 19 people suspected of participating in the assassination, including 17 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent.

Moise and his wife were shot at their private residence early Wednesday morning. No motive for the assassination is currently known.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the US was going to support Haiti's investigation into the assassination of President Moise by providing additional manpower and financial resources.

Paski said US aid to Haiti would not be affected after the Haitian government arrested two Americans, among others, in connection to Moise's assassination.

Related Topics

Police Twitter White House Wife Haiti Government

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

3 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

3 hours ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

3 hours ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

3 hours ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

3 hours ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.