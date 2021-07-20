UrduPoint.com
Haiti's New Government To Start Work Without Acting President - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The new government of Haiti will begin its work without an interim president, Haitian newspaper Nouvelliste reported on Monday, citing sources.

The Primary focus of the new government will be preparing the general election, which is scheduled for September 26, as soon as possible, the source said.

The new government is expected to be formed on Tuesday, with Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister, planning to step down in favor of Ariel Henry, his challenger who is supported by the international community, according to media.

Haiti has been in crisis after late President Jovenel Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7. The police have identified 28 suspects, including 26 Colombian nationals and two US nationals.

