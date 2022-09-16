(@FahadShabbir)

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) AU-PRINCE, September 16 (Sputnik) - Haitian police on Thursday announced a ban on carrying arms, anticipating a new wave of protests over rising fuel prices, and indicated that they would not tolerate violence or attacks on life.

"In light of (our) mission to protect the lives and property of citizens, the Haitian National Police inform everyone that ... all permits to carry weapons are suspended until further notice," the police said in a statement.

The police urged security services to take measures for this provision to be obeyed and called on protesters to comply with the restrictions established by law. The police noted that they would not tolerate acts of violence, attacks on life, and private or public property.

The measure comes after a number of looting incidents that targeted, among other infrastructure, the office of the UN World food Programme, the headquarters of the Haitian national broadcaster and the Model FM broadcaster.

Protests have been taking place in Haiti over the last three weeks amid a 30% increase in inflation, the highest since 2003, and rising fuel prices. Tensions intensified after the government refused to subsidize prices of gasoline and diesel, which had more than doubled in price to $1.3-1.5 per liter. Recently, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henri met with representatives of transportation unions and acknowledged the gravity of the situation, pledging to take economic measures to help the population.

Several countries, including Spain, Canada, and Mexico closed diplomatic missions in Haiti this week over security concerns.

Earlier on Thursday, the office of Dominican President Luis Abinader announced that the republic is evacuating all embassy and consular personnel from Haiti over security concerns. The office added that the embassy and consulates "will return to work when there is no violence in Haiti and the safety of our diplomatic personnel is ensured."