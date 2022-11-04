(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Haiti's national police have regained control over the key Varreux fuel terminal that had been blocked by bandits since September, Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported, citing a source in the police.

Access to the fuel terminal, which stores up to 70% of fuel consumed in the country, was blocked by the G-9 criminal gang led by Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed Barbecue. The gang demanded Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation as a condition to lift the blockade of the facility, the Haitian newspaper reported late on Thursday.

"After the operation that started (Wednesday) and continued throughout Thursday, we were able to regain control of the terminal... We will continue to clear the road to reopen it to traffic using heavy equipment," the source told the news outlet.

Haiti is experiencing a long-term socio-political crisis, which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Since the assassination of Moise, the country's already understaffed law enforcement agencies have struggled to keep crime at bay as gangs continue to gain in strength.