UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haiti's Request For US Help After Moise's Murder Is For Limited Number Of Troops -Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 04:20 AM

Haiti's Request for US Help After Moise's Murder Is For Limited Number of Troops -Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The Haitian government's request for US assistance in protecting infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise entails only a limited number of troops, Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told CNN.

Earlier media reports said that the government of Haiti had asked the US to send in troops to protect key infrastructure after the assassination. The US Defense Department refused to comment on Haiti's request for American troops and the State Department also refused to provide any comments to Sputnik.

Pierre told CNN that the request was for a limited number of around 500 troops, meant to help protect infrastructure, ports, airports and energy systems following the assassination, and that he anticipated the threat to be "potential mercenaries.

"

According to Haiti's police, a group of 26 Colombians and two Americans shot President Moise in his home on Wednesday. The National Police said earlier on Friday that 17 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent suspected of participating in the assassination had been detained. In a later update, police said that another suspect, identified as Mendivelso Jaimes Gersain, a Colombian national, was also detained.

Related Topics

Police Pierre Haiti Media Government

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

4 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

4 hours ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

4 hours ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

4 hours ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

4 hours ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.