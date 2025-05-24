Open Menu

Hajj 2025: 722 Complaints Of Intending Pilgrims Successfully Addressed So Far

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Hajj 2025: 722 complaints of intending pilgrims successfully addressed so far

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Complaint Cell of the Pakistan Hajj Mission has successfully addressed 722 complaints from intending pilgrims out of a total of 1,324 received since its establishment on May 3.

Sharing details, Deputy Coordinator for Complaints, Monitoring, and Vigilance, Ubaidullah Zakria told APP here Saturday that out of total 1,324 complaints received, 722 have been resolved, 204 were found to be invalid, and 30 were referred to the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) as they pertained directly to the ministry.

He said that the mostly complaints were related to food, accommodation, and transportation. "We have a well-developed mechanism in place to address complaints within 24 hours," he said and added that the complaint resolution rate currently stands at 98 percent.

The Complaint Cell operates round the clock, receiving grievances from intending pilgrims through WhatsApp, a dedicated complaint numbers, and the Pak Hajj app. The PHM is utilizing Pak Hajj App, two toll-free helplines 8002450028 and 8002450029 and WhatsApp numbers (+923700037425 and +923700037427 for prompt addressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints, he said.

He said complaints lodged at the desk set up at the Hajj Mission are also promptly forwarded and addressed.

Ubaidullah further said that over 150 buses from various buildings housing pilgrims are currently operating on different routes to transport pilgrims to and from Haram Sharif.

He said that a feedback mechanism has been established, wherein complaint cell teams visit different buildings to collect direct feedback from the pilgrims.

