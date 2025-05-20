Hajj 2025: Govt To Provide Outclass Facilities To Pilgrims In Mina: Dr Mirza Ali Mehsud
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:26 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Chief Coordinator of Hajj Operations, Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud, has said that the government is providing far better facilities to pilgrims in Mina this year as compared to previous years.
Speaking to media personnel after reviewing arrangements alongside Director Makkah Azizullah Khan and Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan in Mina, Dr. Mehsud said that state-of-the-art facilities will be available to pilgrims this year, making this Hajj a historically significant experience in terms of comfort and services in just Rs.1,050,000.
He said that over 90 percent of the arrangements have already been completed while the remaining will be finalized within a few days.
The Chief Coordinator said that the government Hajj scheme is more economical and efficient.
Briefing the media, Dr. Mehsud said that traditional mattresses have been replaced with sofa-cum-beds, gypsum board walls have been installed in upgraded tents, and air conditioners have been added alongside existing air coolers.
He highlighted the introduction of elevated luggage storage racks to improve space and comfort. Each Maktab, he said, has a dedicated kitchen.
He went on to say that shoe hangers, deep freezers and refrigerators have been installed in the corridors, which are now carpeted and fitted with overhead shades.
The Chief Coordinator said that there are 34 Maktabs in Mina dedicated to Pakistani pilgrims, each staffed with a doctor and paramedics. “Our inspection teams are conducting regular visits to monitor the facilities provided by the Al Rajhi Company,” he said.
Dr. Mehsud said each Maktab has designated coordinators responsible for continuously reviewing and maintaining the arrangements. In response to a question, he said that over 23,000 buses operate on the Mina route during the Mashair days.
