Hajj 2025 to be exemplary as compared to previous years: Sardar Yousaf

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf expressed the hope on Saturday that Hajj 2025 will be exemplary compared to previous years, citing exceptional arrangements made by the Pakistani Hajj Mission for the intending pilgrims.

Talking to the State media, the minister said that the Prime Minister specially sent him to Saudi Arabia to review the arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims. “We are continuously striving to improve Hajj facilities each year,” he said.

He said that 100 percent accommodation for Pakistani pilgrims has been arranged in the Markazia area of Madinah, which is just a 5 to 10-minute walk from Masjid Nabavi (SAWW).

The minister praised the dedication of the entire Hajj mission team, who is working tirelessly to assist pilgrims round the clock. “I am proud of their devotion. By the grace of Allah Almighty, this year’s Hajj operation will be significantly better than last years” he added.

He said all camps will be fully air-conditioned to ensure a comfortable environment for pilgrims. The camps will be equipped with sofa-cum-beds, allowing pilgrims to use them for both sitting and sleeping.

Ample storage space will also be provided in the form of elevated storage racks for pilgrims to store their luggage, he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Saudi authorities for their continued support and cooperation in ensuring smooth arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims.

Sardar Yousaf urged all intending pilgrims to strictly follow the rules, regulations, and instructions issued by the Saudi government, as these are designed to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of Hajj.

He also urged the pilgrims to pray for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan, the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and for the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Regarding the Hajj flight operations, the minister said that, in the first phase, Pakistani pilgrims are being transported to Madinah, while the remaining pilgrims will be airlifted directly to Makkah.

Earlier, the minister received intending pilgrims, coming from Mandinah, in Makkah’s hotel. On the occasion, DG Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director Aziz-ullah Khan, Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan and officials of Saudi Company Al Rajihi were also present. Special gifts were presented to the incoming guests of Allah Almighty as well.