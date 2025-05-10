Hajj 2025 To Be Exemplary As Compared To Previous Years: Sardar Yousaf
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf expressed the hope on Saturday that Hajj 2025 will be exemplary compared to previous years, citing exceptional arrangements made by the Pakistani Hajj Mission for the intending pilgrims.
Talking to the State media, the minister said that the Prime Minister specially sent him to Saudi Arabia to review the arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims. “We are continuously striving to improve Hajj facilities each year,” he said.
He said that 100 percent accommodation for Pakistani pilgrims has been arranged in the Markazia area of Madinah, which is just a 5 to 10-minute walk from Masjid Nabavi (SAWW).
The minister praised the dedication of the entire Hajj mission team, who is working tirelessly to assist pilgrims round the clock. “I am proud of their devotion. By the grace of Allah Almighty, this year’s Hajj operation will be significantly better than last years” he added.
He said all camps will be fully air-conditioned to ensure a comfortable environment for pilgrims. The camps will be equipped with sofa-cum-beds, allowing pilgrims to use them for both sitting and sleeping.
Ample storage space will also be provided in the form of elevated storage racks for pilgrims to store their luggage, he said.
He also expressed gratitude to the Saudi authorities for their continued support and cooperation in ensuring smooth arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims.
Sardar Yousaf urged all intending pilgrims to strictly follow the rules, regulations, and instructions issued by the Saudi government, as these are designed to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of Hajj.
He also urged the pilgrims to pray for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan, the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and for the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Regarding the Hajj flight operations, the minister said that, in the first phase, Pakistani pilgrims are being transported to Madinah, while the remaining pilgrims will be airlifted directly to Makkah.
Earlier, the minister received intending pilgrims, coming from Mandinah, in Makkah’s hotel. On the occasion, DG Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director Aziz-ullah Khan, Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan and officials of Saudi Company Al Rajihi were also present. Special gifts were presented to the incoming guests of Allah Almighty as well.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From World
-
Amir of Kuwait Meets President of Qatar Olympic Committee51 minutes ago
-
Chinese firm debuts AI incineration system to turn trash into cleaner energy1 hour ago
-
African continent accounts for only 5% of global tourism activity: Habib Ammar1 hour ago
-
China welcomes ceasefire between India, Pakistan, to play role for peaceful, stable region1 hour ago
-
99 % Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah received Nusuk Cards: Director Hajj Makkah1 hour ago
-
Uzbekistan – Iran Business Forum held in Tehran1 hour ago
-
China welcomes ceasefire between India, Pakistan, to play role for peaceful, stable region2 hours ago
-
World has better understanding of Kashmir issue after India-Pakistan conflict: Chinese Scholar2 hours ago
-
"Dil Se Pakistan Fundraiser to support children battling Thalassemia held in Beijing3 hours ago
-
Beijing Hi-tech Expo welcomes expanded international friend circle3 hours ago
-
Presidential campaigns kick off4 hours ago
-
Türkiye's total turnover up by 41.2% in March4 hours ago