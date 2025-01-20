Hajj and Umrah ministry sets Feb 14 deadline for Hajj services contracts

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that February 14, 2025, will be the deadline for Hajj affairs offices in various countries to finalize their contracts for services related to this 1446 AH Hajj season.

The ministry emphasized that these contracts must be completed through the Nusuk Masar platform, designated for Hajj pilgrims from abroad.

The ministry outlined a precise timeline for the tasks required from the Hajj affairs offices, which includes eight key phases. The contracting phase began on October 23, 2024 (20th of Rabi' Al-Thani 1446 AH).

To ensure the best services for the pilgrims, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stresses the importance of adhering to regulations set by the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia, including requirements for air and ground transportation.

It also urges compliance with security, health, and procedural guidelines outlined in the Hajj agreement between the ministry and the pertinent offices in various countries.

The ministry noted that after this deadline, no additional contracting will be accepted, and the actual quotas for pilgrims from various countries will be determined. The visa issuance process will commence immediately afterwards.

The ministry requests Hajj offices to educate their pilgrims about the necessity of following Hajj regulations and instructions, ensuring that they obtain visas and permits through official channels. Pilgrims also need to have their identification documents, such as the Nusuk Card, from the moment of their arrival in the Kingdom.