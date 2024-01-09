Open Menu

Hajj And Umrah Services Conference Witnesses Launch Of A Center Specialized In Educating Pilgrims Throughout The World

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Hajj and Umrah services conference witnesses launch of a center specialized in educating pilgrims throughout the world

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The 2024 Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition, opened earlier yesterday by Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, in the presence of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, who is also Chairman of the Pilgrims’ Service Program Committee, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Program for Serving the Guests of God with the General Authority of Endowments, to finance the study and operation of a center specialized in raising awareness of the Guests of God.

The center aims to focus efforts on raising the awareness of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors from various regions of the world about the services provided by government agencies and the private and non-profit sectors to facilitate the journey of the guests of God so that they can enjoy performing the rituals with ease and tranquility.

Related Topics

World Governor Hajj Makkah Saud God From Government

Recent Stories

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investiga ..

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

14 hours ago
Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

14 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

15 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

15 hours ago
 Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

15 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

15 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide

Woman attempts suicide

15 hours ago

More Stories From World