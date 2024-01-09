Hajj and Umrah services conference witnesses launch of a center specialized in educating pilgrims throughout the world

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The 2024 Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition, opened earlier yesterday by Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, in the presence of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, who is also Chairman of the Pilgrims’ Service Program Committee, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Program for Serving the Guests of God with the General Authority of Endowments, to finance the study and operation of a center specialized in raising awareness of the Guests of God.

The center aims to focus efforts on raising the awareness of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors from various regions of the world about the services provided by government agencies and the private and non-profit sectors to facilitate the journey of the guests of God so that they can enjoy performing the rituals with ease and tranquility.