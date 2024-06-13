Hajj arrangements review: Pakistani Hajj pilgrims cheer to see minister Salik among them

MAKKAH AL MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the residences of Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah to get first-hand feedback from them about the Hajj arrangements.

The pilgrims were delighted to see the minister among them, who inspected their living conditions and ensured their well-being as the start of Hajj rituals is just a day away.

They chanted slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and got pictures/selfies with the minister, praising the government's arrangements with few of them suggesting measures for further improvement.

The minister also took round of the pilgrims' dining halls and kitchens, sat with them on their dining tables and tasted the food being served to guests of Allah Almighty.

Overall the pilgrims expressed their gratitude and praised the government's arrangements, highlighting that this year's Hajj organization and the performance of the staff have been exemplary compared to previous years.

Minister Salik informed the pilgrims that they would be transported to Mina during the night between Thursday and Friday, marking the beginning of their pilgrimage rites.

He assured the pilgrims that the Pakistan Hajj Mission was diligently working to provide continuous support and necessary facilities in Mina and Arafat.

Furthermore, the minister emphasized the presence of Pakistani Hajj assistants and paramedical staff, who will accompany the pilgrims at the holy sites to offer assistance and ensure their needs are met.

He also mentioned that information regarding their animals' sacrifice would be communicated to them through the Pak Hajj App, a digital platform designed to facilitate the pilgrims.

Chaudhry Salik also highlighted the arrangement for the sacrificial rites, stating that the sacrifices for those pilgrims who have deposited money with the ministry would be completed between Zohar-Asr time of the 10th of Zilhajj.

He urged the pilgrims to keep the Muslim Ummah, their homeland Pakistan, and the Ministry in their special prayers, acknowledging the spiritual significance of their journey.

Secretary Zulfiqar Haider, Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director Makkah Faheem Khan Afridi and other officials accompanied the minister.

Later, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission (PHMM) to see preparedness of the staff to meet any kind of health emergencies during the ongoing Hajj operation.

The minister took round of various sections of the hospital including general wards, pharmacy, laboratory, medicine store and a dental clinic, besides holding random interactions with the visitors.

PHMM Head Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhair briefed the minister about the preparedness level of the hospital and its staff to extend all possible health facilities to the countrymen at the holy land.