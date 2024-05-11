Hajj Flights: 3,206 more Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in Madinah

MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The pre-Hajj flight operation continued on Saturday with different airlines operating 13 flights from six major cities, carrying 3,206 more Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to the city of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

With this, the total number of Hajj flights operated so far under the government Hajj scheme reached 28, transporting 6,690 Hujjaj to Madinah.

On Saturday, two flights each were operated from Quetta, Lahore, and Multan, while four flights were operated from Islamabad and three from Karachi.

During the first 15 days of the ongoing pre-Hajj flight operation, all flights will operate from various cities in Pakistan to Madinah until May 23. Afterwards, they will land at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah until the completion of the pre-Hajj flight operation.