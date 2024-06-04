Hajj-Food Monitoring: Six caterers fined SAR 263,580 for food safety violations by Pakistan

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Exercising zero tolerance against any negligence, the Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) has imposed 17 penalties amounting to SAR 263,580 on six catering companies responsible for providing three meals a day to Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah.
"Most of the penalties are imposed for violating certain elements of the agreement and to ensure timely hygienic food to the pilgrims without any interruption in the supply chain ," official sources at the PHM told APP on Tuesday.
PHM staff closely monitored hygienic conditions, food quality, and the timely provision of meals as per the agreement, taking necessary action "to avoid any inconvenience to the guests of Allah Almighty.
A total of nine catering companies have been employed to fulfill the food demands of approximately 70,105 pilgrims under the government scheme. More than 55,990 of the total have arrived in Saudi Arabia via 217 flights since the start of the month-long pre-Hajj flight operation on May 9.
The catering companies have been selected after a competitive bidding in a transparent manner with the resolve to provide the “safest and healthiest” food to pilgrims.
“This rigorous evaluation is an integral part of the initial phase of meal provision, ensuring a thorough preparation process,” they added.
The hiring process of the caterers was initiated in November last year, following approval from the Federal cabinet, and was completed in due course of time, ensuring quality food and hygiene standards at a rate of 35 Saudi Riyal per person, per day.
The PHM, the sources said, is implementing an effective mechanism to ensure food quality, with continuous surveillance during food preparation and round-the-clock monitoring of kitchens by Pakistani food coordinators.
Even after preparation, the quality and quantity of food are rechecked upon arrival at the residential buildings and hotels where the mission has arranged accommodation for the pilgrims.
The daily menu includes both Pakistani and continental cuisines, and the mission has kept meal timings flexible to avoid rushes.
There are currently three types of feedback mechanisms in use, including a digital app that has received 506 food-related complaints, all of which have been promptly addressed. Manually registered complaints are also being resolved by the concerned officials.
