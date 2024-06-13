Hajj Media Hub Provides Services To Over 1,500 Local, Int’l Media Professionals
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Hajj Media Hub, held in Makkah from June 10 to 16, continues to welcome media delegations and visitors.
The hub utilizes interactive digital technologies to serve over 150 local, Arab, Islamic, and international media outlets and more than 1,500 local and international media professionals.
The Hajj Media Hub features 11 supporting media zones and an interactive media exhibition showcasing services provided to the pilgrims of this Hajj season of 1445 AH. The hub, bringing together all media sectors, helps support the work of media professionals and outlets, and provides modern technologies to achieve further innovation in local and international media coverage during the Hajj season.
These preparations reflect the significant transformation in the services offered to the Hajj pilgrims.
Recent Stories
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
More Stories From World
-
China says 'reserves the right' to file WTO suit over EU car tariffs4 minutes ago
-
New Zealand facing exit after Rutherford rescues Windies13 minutes ago
-
Hajj arrangements review: Pakistani Hajj pilgrims cheer to see minister Salik among them13 minutes ago
-
Chinese Premier Li starts New Zealand, Australia visits14 minutes ago
-
Lujin enchants international journalists, influencers in Shandong, China24 minutes ago
-
Musk says Tesla shareholders voting for his pay package by 'wide margins'24 minutes ago
-
King Charles III's old school goes on charm offensive33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for addressing multiple challenges world's oceans face54 minutes ago
-
China, New Zealand must avoid 'chasm' in relations: Premier Li54 minutes ago
-
Boeing faces deadline to rebut possible US prosecution1 hour ago
-
New Zealand face T20 World Cup exit after West Indies defeat1 hour ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup scores1 hour ago