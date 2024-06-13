Open Menu

Hajj Media Hub Provides Services To Over 1,500 Local, Int’l Media Professionals

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Hajj Media Hub, held in Makkah from June 10 to 16, continues to welcome media delegations and visitors.

The hub utilizes interactive digital technologies to serve over 150 local, Arab, Islamic, and international media outlets and more than 1,500 local and international media professionals.

The Hajj Media Hub features 11 supporting media zones and an interactive media exhibition showcasing services provided to the pilgrims of this Hajj season of 1445 AH. The hub, bringing together all media sectors, helps support the work of media professionals and outlets, and provides modern technologies to achieve further innovation in local and international media coverage during the Hajj season.

These preparations reflect the significant transformation in the services offered to the Hajj pilgrims.

