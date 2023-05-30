Hajj Moavineen gearing up to provide unmatched facilities, services to a rising number of pilgrims in Makkah

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah Mukarma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :As the Hajj ritual draws near, the Pakistan Hajj Moavineen are diligently preparing exceptional facilities to cater to the expected surge of intending pilgrims traveling from Madinah to Makkah Mukarma.

Talking to APP, Sajjad Haider Yildrim Director of Moavineen e Hujjaj reassured that the local and Pakistan based Moavineen have been extensively prepared and adequately equipped to deliver comprehensive support to Hajj pilgrims.

Despite encountering several hurdles, including the existence of vacant buildings for the past four years, concerted endeavors have been undertaken to tackle these issues.

He vowed ensuring that the pilgrims receive the highest level of amenities. He encouraged Pakistani pilgrims to reach out to Moavineen e Hujjaj for any required assistance.

Fahim Khan Afridi, the Hajj Director, expressed that pilgrims were being warmly welcomed. Moavineen e Hujjaj were tirelessly working around the clock to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims. They offer comprehensive support, including guidance to the designated buildings and assistance with luggage placement in their respective rooms.

Deputy Director (Operations) Ahmed Noor confidently stated that the Pakistan Hajj Mission is fully equipped and ready to provide top-notch services to prospective pilgrims.

The Pakistan Hajj Moavineen have meticulously planned and prepared to ensure that intending pilgrims receive nothing short of excellent facilities. They have devised multiple strategies to effectively handle transportation, accommodation, medical services, and other essential requirements, thereby guaranteeing a high standard of support for the pilgrims.

Muhammad Faheem, the sector commander of the hajj Moavineen, expressed their commitment to offering homely facilities, considering the pilgrims as part of their own family. He also conveyed their satisfaction while being in Makkah Mukarma and praised the exemplary conduct of the hujjaj.

Meanwhile, a fresh group comprising more than 500 individuals aspiring to embark on a pilgrimage arrived in the sacred city of Makkah Mukarama, where they were greeted with great warmth and hospitality. Upon their arrival, they were generously presented with gift packages and refreshing juices as tokens of welcome.