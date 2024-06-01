Hajj Pilgrims laud Saudi authorities for exemplary services

(@FahadShabbir)

MADINAH AL-MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Hajj pilgrims from around the world have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Saudi authorities for their exceptional services, which have transformed their sacred journey into a profoundly comfortable and spiritually enriching experience.

From advanced cooling systems to carefully sourced materials, every detail has been tailored to enhance the pilgrimage journey.

"The advanced cooling systems have been an absolute lifesaver, especially during the peak hours of the pilgrimage. They've made the entire experience so much more comfortable and enjoyable for me." - A grateful pilgrim Syed Shabbir from India remarked, wiping the sweat from his brow.

"I've been truly impressed by the sourcing of materials. It's evident in every corner of the holy sites, from the sturdy construction to the serene atmosphere it creates. It's made me feel truly connected to the sacred journey." - Another pilgrim Abdul Rehman from Bangladesh expressed with a smile, feeling a deep sense of peace.

Similarly, Arief, another pilgrim from Indonesia, shared his sentiments, saying, "The care and attention to detail put into every aspect of our journey have truly made me feel at home here. I am grateful for the exemplary services provided, which have made this sacred pilgrimage a truly unforgettable experience."

Managed by the Zamzam Water Department, the provision of cold Zamzam water around the clock at Masjid e Nabvi stands as a testament to the meticulous care provided by the Saudi authorities. An astounding 300 tons of Zamzam water are transported daily from its source in Makkah to the Prophet’s Mosque, according to reports from the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Rigorous testing ensures the water's purity before it is distributed to thousands of coolers strategically placed throughout the mosque, offering pilgrims a refreshing respite.

Moreover, the Prophet’s Mosque courtyards now boast 250 large sun shields, towering 15 meters high and weighing 40 tons each, providing shade and protection for up to 228,000 worshippers. Adorned with intricate gold-plated copper designs and equipped with a water drainage system, these shields not only shield pilgrims from the intense sun but also add to the aesthetic allure of the sacred space.

To further combat the relentless heat, 436 mist fans have been strategically installed, dispersing a cooling mist that blends with the air to create a more comfortable environment for worshippers. Meanwhile, the flooring of the mosque and its courtyards, crafted from a rare type of white marble imported specifically for the Two Holy Mosques, reflects sunlight and retains moisture, significantly enhancing the comfort of pilgrims. Each marble piece is meticulously aligned to face the Qibla, the direction of prayer, underscoring the attention to detail in providing a spiritually conducive atmosphere.

These meticulous efforts underscore Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to ensuring a serene and comfortable environment for pilgrims undertaking their sacred journey. As the world converges on the holy sites, these measures serve as a beacon of hospitality and dedication, embodying the essence of the Hajj pilgrimage experience.