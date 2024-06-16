Hajj Pilgrims 'stone The Devil' As Muslims Mark Eid Al-Azha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Mina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Pilgrims on Sunday performed the last major ritual of the hajj, the "stoning of the devil", in western Saudi Arabia, as Muslims the world over celebrated the Eid al-Azha holiday.
Beginning at dawn, the 1.
8 million Muslims undertaking the pilgrimage this year threw seven stones at each of three concrete walls symbolising the devil in the Mina valley, located outside islam's holiest city of Mecca.
The ritual commemorates Abraham's stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God's order to sacrifice his son.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From World
-
De Minaur beats Korda to win 's-Hertogenbosch title10 minutes ago
-
PM, President Erdogan reaffirm to further cement bilateral ties between Pakistan, Turkiye20 minutes ago
-
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results20 minutes ago
-
Minister directs plan for early dispose of animal waste to ensure cleanliness on Eid30 minutes ago
-
Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit40 minutes ago
-
UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries50 minutes ago
-
England begin quest to deliver on great expectations at Euro 20242 hours ago
-
Russia claims capture of village in southern Ukraine: ministry2 hours ago
-
PM, King of Bahrain admire strong ties between two countries2 hours ago
-
Afghan Taliban govt says to attend next round of UN talks in Doha2 hours ago
-
40 per cent of planet's land degraded – UN chief says on World Day to Combat Desertification, Drou ..3 hours ago
-
UNICEF reports lethal lack of water, services in Gaza amid Israeli siege4 hours ago