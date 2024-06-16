Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Pilgrims on Sunday performed the last major ritual of the hajj, the "stoning of the devil", in western Saudi Arabia, as Muslims the world over celebrated the Eid al-Azha holiday.

Beginning at dawn, the 1.

8 million Muslims undertaking the pilgrimage this year threw seven stones at each of three concrete walls symbolising the devil in the Mina valley, located outside islam's holiest city of Mecca.

The ritual commemorates Abraham's stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God's order to sacrifice his son.