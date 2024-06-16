Open Menu

Hajj Pilgrims 'stone The Devil' As Muslims Mark Eid Al-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Azha

Mina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Pilgrims on Sunday performed the last major ritual of the hajj, the "stoning of the devil", in western Saudi Arabia, as Muslims the world over celebrated the Eid al-Azha holiday.

Beginning at dawn, the 1.

8 million Muslims undertaking the pilgrimage this year threw seven stones at each of three concrete walls symbolising the devil in the Mina valley, located outside islam's holiest city of Mecca.

The ritual commemorates Abraham's stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God's order to sacrifice his son.

Related Topics

World Hajj Mecca Saudi Arabia Sunday God Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

9 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

18 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

18 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

18 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

18 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

18 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

18 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

19 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

19 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

19 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

19 hours ago

More Stories From World