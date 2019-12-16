Hale, Ukraine Deputy PM Discuss 'Next Steps' After Normandy Talks - US State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Dmytro Kuleba met in Washington to discuss the "next steps" in the peace process in Ukraine after the recently held Normandy Four summit in Paris, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Monday

"Under Secretary David Hale met December 13 in Washington with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Dmytro Kuleba," Ortagus said. "Under Secretary Hale and Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba also discussed next steps following the December 9 Normandy format summit and the importance of continued progress on the reform agenda in ensuring Ukraine's success."

Hale underscored the United States' support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty in the face of what he said is "ongoing Russian aggression.

"

Last Monday, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany held talks in the Normandy Four format in Paris, France to discuss the settlement of the crisis in the Donbas. Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Vlodymyr Zelenskyy met during the summit.

Following the summit, the leaders of the participating countries adopted a joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related prisoners and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for disengagement of troops.