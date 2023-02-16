UrduPoint.com

Haley Presidential Bid May Get 'Shot Down' Early, Unlikely To Secure Trump Base - Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Haley Presidential Bid May Get 'Shot Down' Early, Unlikely to Secure Trump Base - Experts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Former US ambassador Nikki Haley has little chance in the 2024 presidential race, although could grab a number two spot on the Republican ticket, as she struggles to appeal to supporters of ex-president Donald Trump, analysts told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Haley in her first speech as a presidential candidate said she was running for a "strong and proud America." The former South Carolina governor and UN envoy's speech came a day after first announcing in a video clip that she would join the race for the Republican nomination.

Trump has already declared his candidacy while many expect Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former vice president Mike Pence to join the race as well.

University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Affairs Michael Brenner, using the recent tensions between the US and China over balloons as an analogy, thinks Haley and the other potential challengers will see an early exit.

"The mystery of the 'benign' floating objects has been resolved. A highly placed reliable source has told me that they are 'trial balloons' sent aloft by would-be candidates for the Presidency," Brenner said.

"There is the Pence balloon, the DeSantis balloon and the Nikki Haley. All have been shot down shortly after lift-off."

Brenner suggested Haley's real goal appeared to be lining herself up in position to be the most likely choice as vice president on the Republican ticket.

Christian political activist Reverend Graylan Scott Hagler predicted that Haley would make the most of her gender, her relative youth, her attractiveness and her unconventional background in US political terms.

However, Hagler advised that those factors were unlikely to attract the mass of party supporters she would need to gain the Republican nomination.

"The issue is does that secure her a rabidly racist base that DeSantis is playing to and Trump already commands," Hagler said. "The answer is no."

In the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, Haley secured only 4% of the vote among registered Republicans, with Trump leading the field at 43% followed by DeSantis with 31% and Pence 7%. However, the poll was conducted from February 6-13, and Haley did not announce her run until February 14. Moreover, DeSantis and Pence have yet to officially declare their candidacies.

Related Topics

Governor United Nations China Vote Trump Pittsburgh Florida February All From Race

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

2 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

2 hours ago
 Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber ..

Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber skills gap and future health ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

4 hours ago
 Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

4 hours ago
 Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fos ..

Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fossil fuel firms

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.