MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The level of economic confidence in the United Kingdom has fallen to its lowest point since 2008 despite roughly every other citizen approving the way the government is handling the coronavirus crisis, a fresh poll from the Ipsos research company revealed.

The March 2020 Ipsos MORI Political Monitor, conducted between March 13 and March 16, found that 69 percent of respondents believed the economy would get worse in the next 12 months, compared to the 42 percent who said the same in February. Pessimism was higher among women than men -- 77 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

Only a mere 15 percent of respondents felt that the economy would improve in the next 12 months, bringing the Economic Optimism Index score to -54, the lowest since the 2008 crisis.

Despite the pessimism, 49 of respondents said they believed the UK government was handling the coronavirus outbreak well.

Young people appeared to be more critical than older people -- only 28 percent of people aged 18-34 thought the government was handling the crisis well, compared to 70 percent of people over 65.

The poll's findings demonstrate high levels of support for the financial measures, with 65 percent saying the budget to combat the coronavirus will be helpful in fighting the outbreak, and 81 percent expressing strong support for the 5 billion pound ($5.8 billion) emergency fund for the National Health Service. According to the pollster, the public is looking for action from the government to ease the economic burden from the virus outbreak.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the UK continues to grow and, following 56,221 tests, as of March 18 stands at 2,626, with 103 fatalities, according to the UK Department of Health and Social Care.