Half of All US Teens Have Received at Least 1 Coronavirus Vaccine Dose - CDC Director

Fri 27th August 2021

Half of all the teenagers in the United States have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday

"Half of teens [aged] twelve to 17) have had at least one vaccine dose," Walensky told a White House briefing. "We know how to protect our kids at school: We have the tools. ... Vaccine inoculations give a shield of protection that helps keep COVID-19 out of [the] schools."

However, a large number of coronavirus cases are still occurring because many schools and educational authorities across the United States are not following CDC guidelines, Walensky warned.

"I want to appeal to those districts who have not implemented multi-layered mitigation strategies: We know these strategies work," Walensky said.

Serious adverse effects from the vaccines in use are rare in adolescents, Dr. Anthony Fauci told the briefing. In every study, the benefit of teenagers taking the vaccine has always very much outweighed the risk, he added.

